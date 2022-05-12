Predictions For Latest NBA Rumors: Mitchell, Lakers, Irving, Hawks

Following their exit from the postseason, the Utah Jazz are a team expected to make major changes this offseason. Similar to what the Portland Trail Blazers did at the trade deadline, Utah could potentially part ways with some of their core pieces in an attempt to shake things up. One big name that everyone is watching heading into the NBA offseason is Donovan Mitchell, and the Miami Heat could consider making a move to trade for him.

