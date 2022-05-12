ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets available for YWCA Women of Vision event

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago

Early bird tickets for the YWCA Wausau’s 29th annual Women of Vision luncheon, which will be held May 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn, are still available through the end of today, May 12.

Attendees will hear stories from recipients about their work and contributions to our communities.

The 2022 keynote speaker is Julie Willems Van Dijk, retired deputy secretary, Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

This year’s Women of Vision recipients are LaTanya Campbell, MaiGer Moua and Tara Draeger.

YWCA Wausau also presents scholarships to area women who are attending higher education in 2022. This year’s recipients are Stella Harder, Kiki Liss s’-Gravemade and Katherine Rauscher.

Visit ywcawausau.org or womenofvision2022.eventbrite.com for tickets.

#Charity#Ywca Women Of Vision#The Ywca Wausau#Ywca Wausau#Ywcawausau Org
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

