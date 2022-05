IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — After native plants hit the Iowa City soil in 2020, Andrew Forbes was one of many people there to watch in awe as insects came to check them out. For the University of Iowa evolutionary biologist, it’s not just exciting that a growing number of insects are voyaging to UI’s Ashton Cross Country Course prairie reconstruction site. He’s noticed more “specialist” insects showing up over time, having smelled-out the plants they are meant to feed on from far away.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO