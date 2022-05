Otter Tail Power Company says that due to storms on Thursday evening in many parts of Minnesota and South Dakota, more than 24,000 people have lost power. The company states that they are working to restore the lost power to their customers. Significant damage was sustained to the company’s equipment, including 250 broken poles. As it may take the rest of the day for crew members to fix the broken equipment, some people may be without power for three to four days.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO