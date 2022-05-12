ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Florida Credit Union to merge with another credit union

A credit union with multiple branches in the Tallahassee area has announced a merger with another credit union.

According to a news release, First Florida Credit Union will merge with Jacksonville & Postal Credit Union.

According to the release, the two Jacksonville-based credit unions will add an additional 2,600 members to First Florida Credit Union.

First Florida Credit Union (FFCU) has five locations in Leon County and 17 total branches statewide.

Currently, First Florida Credit Union has 57,000 members, 200 employees and assets totaling $1.3 billion.

JPCU has assets estimated at $47 million.

The merger is under government regulatory review and a vote on the merger by members is expected by September.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Ffcu#Jpcu
