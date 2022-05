A house fire early Thursday morning in Nashua took the life of the family pets. Nashua Fire Chief Tom Johnson says they were called to the residential fire at the corner of Greeley and Cedar streets at about 2 a.m. He says as many as four people were in the home at the time of the blaze, but all had evacuated the house by the time firefighters arrived. However, three cats and a dog perished in the fire.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO