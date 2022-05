The Los Angeles Lakers wasted no time making changes this NBA offseason. Hours after their regular-season finale, they parted ways with head coach Frank Vogel. Vogel lasted three seasons on the job, winning the NBA Finals in the 2020 Orlando Bubble in his first season at the helm. Things quickly went downhill after that, as the Lakers were in the NBA Play-In Tournament in 2021, defeating the Golden State Warriors before losing to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO