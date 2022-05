LOS ANGELES - In the wake of the recent mass shootings across the U.S., LA County DA George Gascón is calling for massive changes in gun laws. His plans include implementing reasonable gun control. He says people should not have access to assault rifles or ghost guns. Reinvest in struggling communities and address issues like poverty, homelessness and lack of economic opportunity and to fund programs that would help stop violence, like after-school programs.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO