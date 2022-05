The Brainerd school district has been going through a lot of changes in recent years. In 2016, Brainerd Public Schools took on huge projects to expand and evolve the district. After more than six years of preparations, along with a vote from the Brainerd Lakes Area community, the school district approved renovations to elementary schools and early childhood school buildings. Over the last two weeks, they’ve celebrated this project with dedications of each building, and on Tuesday, they celebrated the completion of work at Riverside Elementary School.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO