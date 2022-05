As it arises, stress or anxiousness can feel like a whirling vortex, leaving you somehow tense and fatigued all at once, brain unable to focus. But, in scientific terms, the impact of stress on the body is actually pretty quantifiable: It comes from a cascade of hormones like adrenaline and cortisol that create changes in your brain waves, heart rate, and respiration known as the “fight or flight” response. That quantifiable property is largely what's led to a rise in wearables that track stress through physical markers, which is now paving the way for an even newer set of wearable devices designed not only to measure stress, but also to provide relief from it.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO