ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Post Malone & Roddy Ricch Join Forces in Vibey ‘Cooped Up’ Video: Watch

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Post Malone and Roddy Ricch ‘s newest collaborative track is here. On Thursday (May 12), the “Circles” rapper dropped a music video to accompany “Cooped Up,” which was also released on the same day.

The video sees Malone enjoying some of the simple pleasures that life has to offer — a cigarette, beer and mid-century modern furnishings — while languidly posing for a camera and rapping about how he plans to cure his cabin fever. I’m about to pull up/ Hit switch, pull curtain/ And I’ve been waitin’ so long/ Now I gotta resurface/ And yeah, we bout to toast up/ All that bread that we burnin’/’Cause I’ve been feelin’ cooped up/ I’ve been f—in’ cooped up,” he sings on the chorus of the track.

Ricch, meanwhile, uses his verse on the track to thank Malone for the opportunities he’s given him. “And Posty took me on my first damn tour date/ He had me rockin’ every night, sold out arenas/ I’m project n—a, I never thought I would see s–t/ I tried to tell you, you prolly wouldn’t believe us,” his feature concludes.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Malone talked about working with Ricch and said, “He’s just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist. And he just gets after it, and it’s so cool. Dude, and just to watch him grow. And he’s such a beautiful, beautiful man. And so talented, man. I’m so pumped.”

Of the track, Malone added, “We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album. And yeah, it just came super naturally. I couldn’t even tell you. I was probably on the s—ter when I wrote it.”

Malone also shed light on the deeper themes that will be highlighted in his forthcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache. “ It’s the bipolar aspect and the duality of everything. And so, there’s a lot of things very much so on this record that are tongue in cheek. And I think this whole record is the most honest record I’ve made, and I’m so pumped for people to hear it. But every song in there tells a story, so this is kind of like, ‘Here’s the life that we live, but there’s always something going on in the background,'” he explained.

Twelve Carat Toothache is set to be released on June 3.  Watch the video for “Cooped Up” — as well as Malone’s interview with Apple Music — below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone Calls "Twelve Carat Toothache" His "Most Honest" Album, Boasts About Roddy Ricch's Talents

We're weeks away from receiving Twelve Carat Toothache, the latest effort from Post Malone, and he's ready to be back outside. The rocker-rapper hasn't delivered an album since 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding, and that record was a rock-centered project that hosted several familiar features. This time around, Post is back in his Rap bag, and recently, he shared "Cooped Up," a single with an assist from Roddy Ricch. While chatting with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Posty praised the Los Angeles rapper's talents.
MUSIC
Billboard

Post Malone Says ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Rekindled His Musical Joy: ‘This Is What I Was Meant To Do’

Click here to read the full article. Things are pretty, pretty good for Post Malone these days. The unfailingly polite MC with the diamond-studded smile is about to be a first-time dad, drop his anticipated new album, Twelve Carat Toothache (June 3), and, if you believe what he told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night’s (May 12) Tonight Show, has struck up a most unexpected virtual friendship with an all-time mentor. Fallon noted that the 26-year-old rapper began uploading videos at 16 under the name Austin Richard Post, sharing clips in which he performed earnest, acoustic covers of Bob Dylan songs. Of...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone & Roddy Ricch, My Chemical Romance and More

Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, it’s Kendrick Lamar’s world, and we’re just living in it; Post Malone is ready to get out of the house; and My Chemical Romance are back in grand fashion. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers  Fans of Kendrick Lamar do not become feverishly excited upon the arrival...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Post Malone
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kendrick Lamar Collides With Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah On "Purple Hearts"

It has been five long years since we've received a new album from Kendrick Lamar and at the moment, Hip Hop is feasting now that the TDE hitmaker has returned with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Since Lamar announced the project's arrival last month, critics and enthusiasts have penned speculative think-pieces about what we could expect, and now, social media timelines are in shambles as the world streams the record in real-time offering their takes on each track.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Apple Music 1
Billboard

Every Song Ranked on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Album: Critic’s Picks

Click here to read the full article. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, released Friday (May 13), is Compton wordsmith Kendrick Lamar’s momentous 18-track return to the rap spotlight after a five-year layoff. Outside of a few guest appearances on cousin Baby Keem’s 2021 effort The Melodic Blue, fans have not heard much from the Pulitzer Prize winner since 2017’s DAMN. Precursor single “The Heart Pt. 5,” in which Lamar raps over a sample loop of Marvin Gaye’s 1976 single “I Want You,” came earlier this week (May 8) and gave fans a taste of the new record’s overarching concepts, themes...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kendrick Lamar Addresses Drake and Ye’s Reconciliation on ‘Father Time’: ‘I Was Slightly Confused’

Click here to read the full article. When Drake and Kanye West (now Ye) buried the hatchet, some saw it as the moment hell froze over. Others were just downright confused. Kendrick Lamar falls in the latter camp.At the stroke of midnight, Lamar dropped his latest studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, the followup to 2017’s Damn. On album track “Father Time,” featuring Sampha, the Los Angles native takes a good hard look at himself and explores the long-ingrained “daddy issues” that’ve both fueled him and held him back. How so? “When Kanye got back with Drake, I...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Watch a Preview of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘N95’ Music Video

Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has led to a lot of conversations around some of the content on the album, as well as having someone like Kodak Black featured on it. Fans are still trying to digest the album in full but it looks...
MUSIC
AFP

New Kendrick Lamar music video drops ahead of album release

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans overnight Sunday by dropping a new track and music video ahead of his expected album release later this week. The song hit streaming platforms ahead of Friday's anticipated release of "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers," which is expected to be Lamar's first full-length project since 2017's acclaimed "DAMN." The prolific artist is acclaimed for turning to verse to tackle race relations and his own internal searching, set to music that incorporates jazz and spoken word.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Lil Keed, YSL Records Rapper, Dies at 24

Click here to read the full article. Lil Keed, an up-and-coming Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug‘s Young Stoner Life Records, has died. He was 24. Keed’s brother, Lil Gotit, first shared the news of the rapper’s passing in an Instagram post early Saturday morning (May 14). “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy,” Gotit wrote alongside a photo of the siblings. The cause of Keed’s (real name: Raqhid Render) death was not known at press time....
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

Selena Gomez Definitely Doesn’t Have ‘Ants in Her Pants,’ Post Malone Is ‘Not Really a Pop Star’ in ‘SNL’ Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to label someone, at least get it right. That’s the lesson we all learned from the promos for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, which will feature first-time host Selena Gomez and first-time musical guest Post Malone. “Two pop stars and two comedy actors,” cast member Aidy Bryant boasts in the first bit. “I’m actually also an actor,” Only Murders in the Building star Gomez corrects her. “And I’m not really a pop star,” Malone politely adds, with fellow cast member Bowen Yang piling on with, “and I prefer drama.” “Okay, well, I...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Tiffany Haddish Teases ‘Fire’ New Song With Snoop Dogg & Lil Wayne

Click here to read the full article. Looks like Tiffany Haddish may have her eyes on a second Grammy win — and this time with fan favorites Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne. During her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Haddish teased an upcoming new music collab with industry veterans Snoop and Wayne titled “Look Like.” Haddish and Snoop previously teamed up for the 2012 film Snoop Dogg Presents: The Bad Girls of Comedy. Chatting with Clarkson — who also works alongside Snoop, co-hosting NBC’s American Song Contest — Haddish revealed her upcoming music plans. “When I was doing stand-up [comedy], I had been around him,” she...
MUSIC
Billboard

Does Kendrick Lamar Run Afoul of Copyright Law by Using Deepfakes in ‘The Heart Part 5’ Video?

Click here to read the full article. Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” music video welcomes a new collaboration from the rapper with Hollywood’s most famous — and despised — parodists: South Park‘s Trey Parker and Matt Stone. With that partnership, it’s no surprise that celebrities, both alive and dead and some of whom are no strangers to controversies of their own, made unexpected appearances in the video using deepfakes. In the clip, the rapper wields the controversial technology to transform into Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, O.J. Simpson, Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle. It’s unlikely the celebrities consented to being in the video, raising the question...
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Takeaways From Latto’s ‘Future of Hip-Hop’ Q&A at Billboard MusicCon

Click here to read the full article. Latto brought her famous “Big Energy” to “The Future of Hip-Hop” panel during Billboard’s inaugural MusicCon on Friday (May 13) at Area 15 in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old rapper – whose Mariah Carey-sampling hit “Big Energy” has stayed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the last six weeks, thanks in part to a remix with Mimi herself and DJ Khaled – chopped it up with Billboard R&B/hip-hop staff writer Neena Rouhani about how she’s taking over the rap game while holding it down for the South. Here are the five takeaways...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Agnez Mo & D Smoke Deliver Silky Smooth Acoustic ‘Patience’ Remix: Watch the Video

Click here to read the full article. Indonesia’s very own songstress Agnez Mo and Inglewood, Calif., lyricist D Smoke have teamed up once again for a captivating acoustic version of their recently released “Patience” remix. The delicate new rendition is complete with an accompanying music video that premiered via YouTube on Friday (May 13). Captured in black-and-white, the chill visual sees the collaborators singing and rapping from inside a vintage-style bedroom — the same room that appears in the inaugural “Patience” remix video that dropped last month. With both artists casually dressed in West Coast-inspired ‘fits, Mo shines in a fresh...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy