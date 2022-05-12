Post Malone & Roddy Ricch Join Forces in Vibey ‘Cooped Up’ Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article.

Post Malone and Roddy Ricch ‘s newest collaborative track is here. On Thursday (May 12), the “Circles” rapper dropped a music video to accompany “Cooped Up,” which was also released on the same day.

The video sees Malone enjoying some of the simple pleasures that life has to offer — a cigarette, beer and mid-century modern furnishings — while languidly posing for a camera and rapping about how he plans to cure his cabin fever. I’m about to pull up/ Hit switch, pull curtain/ And I’ve been waitin’ so long/ Now I gotta resurface/ And yeah, we bout to toast up/ All that bread that we burnin’/’Cause I’ve been feelin’ cooped up/ I’ve been f—in’ cooped up,” he sings on the chorus of the track.

Ricch, meanwhile, uses his verse on the track to thank Malone for the opportunities he’s given him. “And Posty took me on my first damn tour date/ He had me rockin’ every night, sold out arenas/ I’m project n—a, I never thought I would see s–t/ I tried to tell you, you prolly wouldn’t believe us,” his feature concludes.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Malone talked about working with Ricch and said, “He’s just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist. And he just gets after it, and it’s so cool. Dude, and just to watch him grow. And he’s such a beautiful, beautiful man. And so talented, man. I’m so pumped.”

Of the track, Malone added, “We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album. And yeah, it just came super naturally. I couldn’t even tell you. I was probably on the s—ter when I wrote it.”

Malone also shed light on the deeper themes that will be highlighted in his forthcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache. “ It’s the bipolar aspect and the duality of everything. And so, there’s a lot of things very much so on this record that are tongue in cheek. And I think this whole record is the most honest record I’ve made, and I’m so pumped for people to hear it. But every song in there tells a story, so this is kind of like, ‘Here’s the life that we live, but there’s always something going on in the background,'” he explained.

Twelve Carat Toothache is set to be released on June 3. Watch the video for “Cooped Up” — as well as Malone’s interview with Apple Music — below.