Japan’s Mr.Children Set to Stream 30th-Anniversary Tokyo Dome Concert

By Billboard Japan
 3 days ago

Mr.Children is set to stream its special Tokyo Dome concert that took place on May 10, the day marking the pop-rock megaband’s 30th anniversary since its debut.

The show was a part of the legendary group’s ongoing 30th anniversary domestic dome and stadium tour. The “Eien” band has never streamed a full headlining concert before, so the upcoming release, due May 22, will be a first-ever treat for fans. Tickets for the stream cost 4,000 yen and is available for purchase on the band’s website .

The concert film comes on the heels of the veteran four-man band sharing its new music video accompanying “Ikiro,” the theme of the new movie Kingdom 2 set for release in Japanese theaters July 15.

Continuing the collaboration on the band’s latest album Soundtracks , the song was produced with Grammy-winning engineer Steve Fitzmaurice and musician Simon Hale. The track was produced remotely in 2021 during the pandemic, with the band recording in Tokyo and the piano and orchestra sections recorded in London.

The visuals for the song was helmed once again by Chie Morimoto (goen°), the visual artist responsible for many of Mr.Children’s more recent package designs and a number of its music videos.

