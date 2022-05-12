ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville man facing at least 20 years in prison after feds say he stored guns in daycare center

 3 days ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville man was found guilty Tuesday on charges stemming from an arrest in which authorities found eight loaded firearms and drugs at a local daycare center he owned. Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, is facing at least 20 years in prison...

