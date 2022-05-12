ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

2 Morgantown students named US Presidential Scholars

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Thursday, 161 high school seniors were named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments. The two students named from West Virginia were both students from Morgantown.

12 News sends congratulations to Alice Z. Guo from Morgantown High School and Luke M. Watson from University High School.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

Best high schools in West Virginia

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars every year based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2022 awards. Out of this pool, only 161 were selected.

The 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp .

