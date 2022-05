Despite not signing his rookie contract with the New York Mets, Kumar Rocker will still be playing baseball in New York in 2022. One of the most electrifying pitchers in college baseball last season, Rocker was considered a can't-miss prospect in last year's MLB Draft, and was chosen by the New York Mets. Questions began to arise around Rocker's health, and the sides could not come to an agreement on a contract.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO