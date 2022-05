Click here to read the full article. Time for Al Bundy to put in another shift at the shoe store. A Married… With Children revival is in the works, our sister site Deadline reports, but the Bundy family will look a little different this time around. Original cast members Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino all are involved in the new iteration of the Fox sitcom — but the revival will be animated. Alex Carter (Family Guy) would serve as writer and showrunner. No network or streamer is yet attached to the potential series. Married… With Children ran for 11 seasons...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO