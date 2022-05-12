WebXtra: Retired nurses honored in Longview for decades of service

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Seeking a $12 million investment from the city, a development group is seeking to build an 8,500-seat amphitheater off of I-20 in Longview. Red Cat Projects is the name of the company seeking to build the amphitheater. In a presentation Thursday night, CEO Steve Powers said the venue would be at the intersection of I-20 and Estes Parkway and serve as a “new and convenient location for touring artists.” Powers said with Longview located between two hubs like Dallas and Shreveport, big acts would be attracted to the stop.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO