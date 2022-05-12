ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

WebXtra: Retired nurses honored in Longview for decades of service

KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview residents Carla and Michael Ford who are against a proposed beer garden that...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 5-12-22 PART A

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice identified the inmate as 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez. TDCJ said Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler. Updated: 5 hours...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview city council unanimously approves beer garden rezoning request

Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler. All kinds of opportunities are available to people right here in East Texas. Schools, law enforcement agencies, healthcare, and customer service industries were all represented today. Samuel Adams is a Detention Officer at the Smith County Jail. Updated: 6...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Developers pitch 8,500-seat amphitheater to City of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Seeking a $12 million investment from the city, a development group is seeking to build an 8,500-seat amphitheater off of I-20 in Longview. Red Cat Projects is the name of the company seeking to build the amphitheater. In a presentation Thursday night, CEO Steve Powers said the venue would be at the intersection of I-20 and Estes Parkway and serve as a “new and convenient location for touring artists.” Powers said with Longview located between two hubs like Dallas and Shreveport, big acts would be attracted to the stop.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
City
Rusk, TX
City
San Augustine, TX
City
Cushing, TX
County
Smith County, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
KLTV

Bullard On Main Grand Opening

Marion County judge has plan to bring broadband to rural residents. At only 43-percent accessibility, Marion County ranks lowest among East Texas counties in connectivity. With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. CAC of Smith County Needs Donations. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV...
MARION COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holding East Texas job fair

Marion County judge has plan to bring broadband to rural residents. At only 43-percent accessibility, Marion County ranks lowest among East Texas counties in connectivity. With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. Updated: 1 hours ago. WEBXTRA: East Texas farmers market expanding. Updated: 2 hours...
MARION COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Wear And Tear#Dino#Kltv#Longview City Council#Workforce Solutions East
KLTV

Disaster Loan Outreach in Upshur County

George P. Bush embraces family's political legacy in run for Texas attorney general. George P. Bush said he's prioritizing border security and election security as he campaigns against incumbent Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general. He also said that he doesn't consider his family's political legacy to be a liability and that in fact "this is the time where we need a Bush" in office.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood leaving one dead

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A quiet East Texas neighborhood is rattled with the sound of gunfire, leaving one man dead. It happened earlier tonight off of 259 in Kilgore in the 800 block of Sceyne road. Witnesses say the man arrived to a home in the area already with a...
KILGORE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
News Radio 710 KEEL

2 Fatal Crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday

2 young people have died in separate car crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday. A 23-year-old man died in a wreck on the ART Parkway at Walker Place. Bossier Police says a full size pickup truck was headed south on the Parkway and crossed over into the northbound lane while apparently trying to make a left turn. This truck hit another full size pickup truck that was headed north.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Alexander N Woods died, Becky E Browning and Wayne D Whitworth injured in a crash (Smith County, TX)

31-year-old Alexander N Woods died, Becky E Browning and Wayne D Whitworth injured in a crash (Smith County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Alexander N Woods, of Tyler, as the man who lost his life following a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Smith County that also caused serious injuries to 57-year-old Becky E Browning, from Irving, and 56-year-old Wayne D Whitworth, of Ben Wheeler. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place on Hwy 64 W and CR 1154 [...]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

SWAT surrounding club where 80-100 shots were fired, hitting sleeping 12-year-old

With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview residents Carla and Michael Ford who are against a proposed beer garden that may be going in on Bill Owens Parkway. Longview City Council will hold a public hearing about a zoning change request on that plot at tonight’s council meeting.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gladewater under burn ban due to weather conditions, risk

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gladewater fire chief, Mike Simmons, has recommended a burn ban for the city. “Due to poor weather conditions and risk, the City of Gladewater will not be issuing or allowing outdoor burning until further notice per Chief Simmons. We will update our citizens when this changes,” the fire department posted on its page on Thursday night.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7

Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler. All kinds of opportunities are available to people right here in East Texas. Schools, law enforcement agencies, healthcare, and customer service industries were all represented today. Samuel Adams is a Detention Officer at the Smith County Jail. Updated: 6...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

BULLARD CANTON SOFTBALL

Steve Powers said the venue would be at the intersection of I-20 and Estes Parkway and serve as a “new and convenient location for touring artists.” Powers said with Longview located between two hubs like Dallas and Shreveport, big acts would be attracted to the stop. “Artists like Kenny Chesney have been driving past this location for years,” Powers said. “This will just be another stop on the tour.”
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy