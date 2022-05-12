Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, May 12

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject...
SCOTTSBLUFF - Officers were dispatched to a reported male threatening to break out windows with a wrench. When officers arrived on scene they observed a male standing next to a vehicle with a large wrench in his hand. The man was identified was 40-year-old Scott Yager. Court documents stated that...
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Suspicious activity, May 12, Mahogany Cir, GPD. Officers responded to Mahogany Circle yesterday...
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department released details about a major pot bust credited to a K-9 dog. On Thursday, April 28th at approximately 1100 hours, a Sheriff’s Office K9 was requested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol to respond for a vehicle that had been traveling on I-80 near Cheyenne.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The boyfriend of a missing Gillette woman who has been identified as a “person of interest” in her disappearance has been charged with multiple counts of theft, accused of stealing items from her. Nathan J. Hightman, the boyfriend of...
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, May 11, Dove Rd, GPD. Officers responded to Dove Road yesterday at...
LONGMONT, Colo. — While the death of a 77-year-old landlord is still considered suspicious and being investigated, two people accused of trying to steal his home and six of his rental properties are being prosecuted for theft. Police have not named any official suspects since Fred Oelke, a real...
An investigation is now underway by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office into a an overnight officer-involved shooting on I-25 in which at least one Colorado Springs Police Officer fired at a homicide suspect before a chase in a stolen CSPD cruiser.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help as the homicide investigation of a man found at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe continues.
Deputies were called to the rest area at 6:30 am this morning, where they discovered 36 year old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County had been killed.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who was...
SCOTTSBLUFF-- A 24-year-old was pulled over for reckless driving and was arrested after a K9 sniffed through his vehicle, Scottsbluff Police said. Last month, an officer reported noticing a car driving at a high rate of speed through Overland Road in Scottsbluff. The officer stated that the vehicle was kicking...
(CBS4) – The 3-year-old victim of a weekend shooting in Frederick has been identified by Weld County authorities as the daughter of an Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant. The coroner says Avery Elaine Eskam was the young girl who died on Sunday morning after being rushed to the hospital with injuries.
The shooting happened at a home at 6823 2nd Street in Frederick.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
The Frederick Police Department along with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.
A Butte man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and threatening to light her on fire pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault Thursday. District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the plea from 47-year-old Joseph Gillin and set the next hearing for June 23. Gillin was allowed to remain free on $75,000 bond following the brief hearing.
A 46-year-old Denver man is facing federal drug trafficking charges after authorities seized 70,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs from him earlier this month. Jesus A. Moreno Olivas was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in federal court in Denver on Monday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals. Christina Alire, 25, is a Hispanic woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’01” and 140 pounds. Alire has warrants for: Parole Violation which includes Assault x2 and Intimidation of Witness/Victim Aggravated Robbery: Possession of a Real/Simulated Weapon, […]
Federal, state and local authorities moved in Friday morning with warrants at two residences in the Orange County town of Washington.
Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 in custody, 2 on the run after drug and weapons raids in rural Vermont.
Two Missouri men found guilty of poaching a mule deer last October off Rattlesnake Pass Road lost their hunting privileges and were ordered to pay several thousand dollars worth of fines and penalties. Elk Mountain Game Warden Jake Miller apprehended the men a after they shot a trophy deer around...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of opening fire on an out-of-town family driving in Albuquerque pleaded not guilty Friday. Antonio Brower-Walsh is accused of shooting at a family driving on Coors in April. The family told police Brower-Walsh cut them off and slammed on his brakes before he pulled out a gun and fired […]
A man who was shot in south Cheyenne a little more than six weeks ago remains hospitalized and the suspect is still on the run, according to police. The gunfire happened around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, near the 100 block of W. 5th Street. Police say 30-year-old Cheyenne...
IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Before he could be apprehended, the suspect, who has not been named, fled on foot.
