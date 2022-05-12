ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Multi-tissue cell atlases lead to leap of understanding of immunity and disease

By Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Human Cell Atlas goal of mapping every cell type in the human body to transform our knowledge of biology, infection and disease is a milestone step closer with four studies published in Science today. Researchers with the international Human Cell Atlas (HCA) consortium have created highly detailed maps...

medicalxpress.com

scitechdaily.com

Surprising Discovery: How a Gene Mutation Causes Higher Intelligence in Humans

When genes mutate, it can result in severe diseases of the human nervous system. Neuroscientists at Leipzig University and the University of Würzburg have now used fruit flies to demonstrate how, apart from the negative effect, the mutation of a neuronal gene can have a positive effect – namely higher IQ in humans. They have published their findings in the prestigious journal Brain.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Cells infected with Covid can 'explode': Landmark discovery could lead to radical new ways to tackle virus

Some cells infected with Covid seem to 'explode', scientists have discovered, which may help them create radical new treatments to tackle the virus. The reaction, a cell death known as pyroptosis which is linked to inflammation, is thought to occur in roughly eight out of ten patients hospitalised with Covid, and may explain how the virus can cause such serious damage to lungs and other organs.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Yale Scientists Discover Key Regulator of Body Weight

Yale researchers have uncovered a regulator of body weight that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. Yale scientists have discovered that a protein known as augmentor-alpha regulates body weight in mice, a discovery that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. The findings were published on April...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Human herpesvirus 8-negative effusion-based large B-cell lymphoma: a distinct entity with unique clinicopathologic characteristics

Rare cases of human herpesvirus 8 (HHV8)-negative effusion-based large B-cell lymphoma (EB-LBCL) occur in body cavities without antecedent or concurrent solid mass formation. In contrast to HHV8"‰+"‰primary effusion lymphoma (PEL), EB-LBCL has no known association with HIV or HHV8 infection. However, the small sample sizes of case reports and series worldwide, especially from non-Japanese regions, have precluded diagnostic uniformity. Therefore, we conducted a retrospective, multi-institutional study of 55 cases of EB-LBCL and performed a comprehensive review of an additional 147 cases from the literature to identify distinct clinicopathologic characteristics. In our study, EB-LBCL primarily affected elderly (median age 80 years), immunocompetent patients and manifested as lymphomatous effusion without a solid component. The lymphomatous effusions mostly occurred in the pleural cavity (40/55, 73%), followed by the pericardial cavity (17/55, 31%). EB-LBCL expressed CD20 (53/54, 98%) and PAX5 (23/23, 100%). Most cases (30/36, 83%) were of non-germinal center B-cell subtype per the Hans algorithm. HHV8 infection was absent (0/55, 0%), while Epstein-Barr virus was detected in 6% (3/47). Clinically, some patients were managed with drainage alone (15/34, 44%), while others received rituximab alone (4/34, 12%) or chemotherapy (15/34, 44%). Eventually, 56% (22/39) died with a median overall survival (OS) of 14.9 months. Our findings were similar to those from the literature; however, compared to the non-Japanese cases, the Japanese cases had a significantly higher incidence of pericardial involvement, a higher rate of chemotherapy administration, and longer median OS. Particularly, we have found that Japanese residence, presence of pericardial effusion, and absence of MYC rearrangement are all favorable prognostic factors. Our data suggest that EB-LBCL portends a worse prognosis than previously reported, although select patients may be managed conservatively. Overall, EB-LBCL has distinct clinicopathologic characteristics, necessitating the establishment of separate diagnostic criteria and consensus nomenclature.
SCIENCE
Person
Aviv Regev
Phys.org

Study shows that when a tissue curves, the volume of the cells that compose it increases

How do our cells organize themselves to give their final shape to our organs? The answer lies in morphogenesis, the set of mechanisms that regulate their distribution in space during embryonic development. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has just made a surprising discovery in this field: when a tissue curves, the volume of the cells that compose it increases instead of decreasing. This discovery opens new avenues for in vitro organ culture, a partial alternative to animal experimentation. It also suggests new perspectives for the production of certain materials. This research is published in the journal Developmental Cell.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Probe of DNA repeats reveals genetic link to schizophrenia

Researchers at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) have found that repeated DNA sequences in the genome may contribute to an individual's risk of developing schizophrenia. Tandem repeats are a class of DNA sequence where two or more nucleotides, known as the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome-wide tandem repeat expansions contribute to schizophrenia risk

Tandem repeat expansions (TREs) can cause neurological diseases but their impact in schizophrenia is unclear. Here we analyzed genome sequences of adults with schizophrenia and found that they have a higher burden of TREs that are near exons and rare in the general population, compared with non-psychiatric controls. These TREs are disproportionately found at loci known to be associated with schizophrenia from genome-wide association studies, in individuals with clinically-relevant genetic variants at other schizophrenia loci, and in families where multiple individuals have schizophrenia. We showed that rare TREs in schizophrenia may impact synaptic functions by disrupting the splicing process of their associated genes in a loss-of-function manner. Our findings support the involvement of genome-wide rare TREs in the polygenic nature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis identifies the interaction of altered renal tubules with basophils orchestrating kidney fibrosis

Inflammation is an important component of fibrosis but immune processes that orchestrate kidney fibrosis are not well understood. Here we apply single-cell sequencing to a mouse model of kidney fibrosis. We identify a subset of kidney tubule cells with a profibrotic-inflammatory phenotype characterized by the expression of cytokines and chemokines associated with immune cell recruitment. Receptor"“ligand interaction analysis and experimental validation indicate that CXCL1 secreted by profibrotic tubules recruits CXCR2+ basophils. In mice, these basophils are an important source of interleukin-6 and recruitment of the TH17 subset of helper T cells. Genetic deletion or antibody-based depletion of basophils results in reduced renal fibrosis. Human kidney single-cell, bulk gene expression and immunostaining validate a function for basophils in patients with kidney fibrosis. Collectively, these studies identify basophils as contributors to the development of renal fibrosis and suggest that targeting these cells might be a useful clinical strategy to manage chronic kidney disease.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Bacteria with recording function capture gut health status

Researchers from ETH Zurich, University Hospital of Bern and the University of Bern have equipped gut bacteria with data logger functionality as a way of monitoring which genes are active in the bacteria. These microorganisms could one day offer a noninvasive means of diagnosing disease or assessing the impact of a diet on health.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of antibiotic-resistant mycobacterial lung infection with bacteriophages

For the first time, researchers have successfully used bacteriophages—viruses that kill bacteria—to treat an antibiotic-resistant mycobacterial lung infection, clearing the way for a young National Jewish Health patient with cystic fibrosis to receive a life-saving lung transplant. The successful use of phages to treat a Mycobacterium abscessus lung infection was reported in a case study published today in the journal Cell.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

snoRNAs: functions and mechanisms in biological processes, and roles in tumor pathophysiology

Small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs), a type of non-coding RNA, are widely present in the nucleoli of eukaryotic cells and play an important role in rRNA modification. With the recent increase in research on snoRNAs, new evidence has emerged indicating that snoRNAs also participate in tRNA and mRNA modification. Studies suggest that numerous snoRNAs, including tumor-promoting and tumor-suppressing snoRNAs, are not only dysregulated in tumors but also show associations with clinical prognosis. In this review, we summarize the reported functions of snoRNAs and the possible mechanisms underlying their role in tumorigenesis and cancer development to guide the snoRNA-based clinical diagnosis and treatment of cancer in the future.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Huge study of diverse populations advances understanding of type 2 diabetes

Ongoing worldwide research of diverse populations by an international team of scientists, including a University of Massachusetts Amherst genetic epidemiologist, has shed important new light on how genes contribute to type 2 diabetes. The study was published Thursday, May 12, in Nature Genetics. "Our findings matter because we're moving toward...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Child saliva microbiota and caries: a randomized controlled maternal education trial in rural Uganda

Undernutrition is a public health challenge in sub-Saharan countries, including Uganda. In a previous randomized controlled trial (RCT) with a nutrition, hygiene and stimulation education intervention among mothers of 6Â months' old children, we found less caries in the intervention group when the children were 36Â months of age. We now examined the effects of (i) the intervention on the microbiota, (ii) microbiota on caries, and (iii) the intervention and microbiota on caries. The original RCT comprised 511 mother/child pairs whereas in the current study we had access to data from 344/511 (67%) children aged 36Â months. The saliva microbiota was determined using 16S rRNA gene sequencing. Carious lesions (a proxy for dental health) were identified using close-up intra-oral photographs of the upper front teeth. Statistical models were used to determine host-microbiota associations. The intervention had a significant effect on the microbiota, e.g. an increase in Streptococcus abundance and decreases in Alloprevotella and Tannerella. Significant associations between the microbiota and dental caries were identified: Positive associations of Capnocytophaga and Tannerella suggest that these taxa may be deleterious to dental health while negative associations of Granulicatella, Fusobacterium, and Abiotrophia suggest taxa potentially beneficial or benign contributors to dental health. Based on taxonomic profiles, the effects of the intervention and microbiota on dental health may be independent of one another. Educational interventions with emphasis on nutrition and oral hygiene may provide a feasible strategy to decrease progression of childhood caries in low-resource settings.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

A new non-human primate model of desiccating stress-induced dry eye disease

Dry eye disease (DED), a multifactorial ocular surface disease, is estimated to affect up to 34% of individuals over 50Â years old. Although numerous animal models, including rodents and rabbits, have been developed to mimic the pathophysiologic mechanisms involved in dry eye, there is a lack of non-human primate (NHP) models, critical for translational drug studies. Here, we developed a novel desiccating stress-induced dry eye disease model using Rhesus macaque monkeys. The monkeys were housed in a controlled environment room for 21 to 36Â days under humidity, temperature, and airflow regulation. Following desiccating stress, NHPs demonstrated clinical symptoms similar to those of humans, as shown by increased corneal fluorescein staining (CFS) and decreased tear-film breakupÂ time (TFBUT). Moreover, corticosteroid treatment significantly reduced CFS scoring, restored TFBUT, and prevented upregulation of tear proinflammatory cytokines as observed in dry eye patients following steroid treatment. The close resemblance of clinical symptoms and treatment responses to those of human DED patients provides great translational value to the NHP model, which could serve as a clinically relevant animal model to study the efficacy of new potential treatments for DED.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Understanding the contextual functions of C1q and LAIR-1 and their applications

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. The importance of the complement component C1q has been highlighted by its involvement in autoimmunity, infection, inflammatory diseases, and tumors. The unique tulip-like structure of C1q has both a collagen-like stalk (C1q tail) and heterotrimeric globular head (gC1q), each with different binding specificities, and the binding of these components to their respective receptors leads to functional complexities in the body and bridges innate and adaptive immunity. This review describes the fundamental roles of C1q in various microenvironments and focuses on the importance of the interactions of C1q and its receptors with the inhibitory receptor LAIR-1 in maintaining homeostasis. Current therapeutic opportunities modulating LAIR-1 are also discussed.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease causes premature aging of the immune system, study suggests

A study conducted at the University of São Paulo's Medical School (FM-USP) in Brazil, with results reported in an article published in the journal Immunity & Ageing, shows that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) leads to premature senescence (age-related impairment) of the immune system. The finding may help explain why COPD patients respond poorly to vaccines and are more susceptible to infectious processes.
CANCER

