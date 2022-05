A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Lakes High School senior Roberta Moore. Roberta is enjoying her last year at Lakes while also attending Pierce College as a Running Start student. “This year, I’ve taken political science, physics, English and a couple other classes,” she said. “I did well and was surprised at how I adjusted to independently studying. I crushed it, so I think it has really helped me prepare for what college will be like and boost my confidence going in.”

