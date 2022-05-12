Police searching for hit-and-run driver whose car hit man in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man standing alongside his work truck Wednesday was hit by a car and the driver fled the scene. The man was standing outside his...www.mlive.com
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man standing alongside his work truck Wednesday was hit by a car and the driver fled the scene. The man was standing outside his...www.mlive.com
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0