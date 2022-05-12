ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Police searching for hit-and-run driver whose car hit man in Kalamazoo County

By Marie Weidmayer
 3 days ago
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man standing alongside his work truck Wednesday was hit by a car and the driver fled the scene. The man was standing outside his...

Kalamazoo Gazette

Man, 52, shot in back, Kalamazoo police say

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 52-year-old Kalamazoo man is expected survive after he was shot in the back early Saturday, May 14, police said. Police have not identified a suspect. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Florence Street and Burrell Avenue, just west of North Westnedge Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Fight between teens leads to false shooting scare at Portage mall

PORTAGE, MI -- A fight between teenagers led to a Portage mall being temporarily evacuated Saturday afternoon, police said. At about 1:34 p.m. May 14, Portage Police Department officers were dispatched to The Crossroads mall for a report of shots fired in the building. A short investigation led police to...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Motorcyclist killed trying to avoid fallen tree in roadway near Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday night when his motorcycle was hit by a car while he was trying to avoid a fallen tree, police said. At about 10:47 p.m. May 11, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a crash between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on Fox Road near E. Michigan Avenue in Leoni Township, east of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

South Carolina man dies while burying woman he had just killed

Police allege a South Carolina man was in the process of burying a woman he had just killed Saturday when he had a heart attack and died, too. It might sound like a movie, or maybe an episode of “Tales from the Crypt,” but officials with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Department say it is a very real story.
MLive

Ohio teen shoots dad during argument over bedtime

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach Wednesday, reportedly by his 15-year-old son during an argument over when to go to bed. The teen left the house after the shooting and stole a car, driving to his mother’s residence in Lexington, Kentucky, police tell WXIX Channel 19. The teen was arrested at the home without incident at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MLive

MLive

