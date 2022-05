LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new study reveals Louisville’s record breaking number of carjackings comes with an equally alarming dilemma. According to the Pegasus Institute, who received data from the Louisville Metro Police Department, the number of carjackings have gone up by 200 percent since 2019, from 81 to 248, in just three years.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO