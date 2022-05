Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young cannot 'stand each other' and have had 'tension' before THAT soccer showdown

Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young cannot 'stand each other', a new report has claimed after the duo were spotted in the midst of a sideline showdown over the weekend.

An insider has revealed to Us Weekly that the women have had 'tension' in their relationship for 'quite some time' and typically keep their distance from one another.

'The whole soccer game incident just proved to everybody that [Christina and Heather] don't get along,' the source said. 'Quite frankly, they can't stand each other.

Heather, who is married to Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, was seen in a heated exchange with Haack on the sidelines of their son's soccer match on Saturday in exclusive photos published by DailyMail.com.

Tarek and Christina's new husband Joshua Hall were also seen getting into each other's faces before a coach separated up.

Christina, who shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, six, with Tarek, usually communicates with Tarek 'when it comes to the kids', the insider told Us Weekly.

The insider added Christina has 'accepted' Heather being a stepmother to her children but still holds 'animosity' towards her.

A representative for Christina has since addressed the sideline spat, telling Us Weekly they were discussing a 'personal matter' that has now been settled.

'A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward,' a representative for Christina said.

The photos, taken in Newport Beach, California, captured Tarek pulling Heather away from Christina and a soccer coach separating him from Josh.

The confrontation came amid Christina's messy custody battle with her other ex, Ant Anstead, who slammed the HGTV star as an absentee mother of their son Hudson.

Tarek, who was married to Christina from 2009 to 2018, has not had the easiest relationship with his ex-wife since their divorce.

Back in July, tensions boiled over between the pair on the set of their show, with Tarek allegedly branding Christina 'crazy' and declaring that he is 'winning.'

He is also said to have compared her to his new wife Heather, calling Heather 'richer and hotter' than Christina, according to TMZ.

The insider claimed that Tarek called Christina a 'washed up loser', said that he 'made' her and that he 'enjoyed' watching her 'fail.'

He allegedly also said: 'Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning. The world knows you're crazy!'

Tarek is said to have lost his temper when Haack communicated to him that she and the crew were ready to start shooting.

He was also reportedly unhappy about her public admission that she smoked toad venom - a psychedelic that she claimed helped with her anxiety - before she met her now-husband Joshua.

TMZ reported that the alleged tirade was not the first verbal showdown between the pair on set.

Not long after, sources said Tarek was 'super remorseful' for the public tongue lashing.

'They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful,' an insider told People.

The incident was brought up on the latest reunion for Selling Sunset, when host Tan France asked Heather, 'Did he really call you a hotter, richer version of his ex-wife?'

'I mean...' she replied before asking her co-stars, 'Well I mean…can you girls attest to anything?'

'I think we all are trying to be supportive of women in general,' Chrishell Stause replied.

Family ordeal: Hours after the sideline spat, Hall had to rush her and Tarek's six-year-old son Brayden to the emergency room to undergo an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum

Hours after the sideline spat, the four put on a united front for the sake of their son Brayden.

Christina rushed her six-year-old to the hospital to undergo an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum.

On Tuesday, Christina shared an update on Brayden, sharing a photo of her son looking in good spirits in hospital, and explaining how it had been 'a wake up call.'

'Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work / co-parenting is,' she wrote over the photo. 'We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part.'

Man and wife: Christina tied the knot with realtor Josh Hall earlier this year

'Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise,' what matters is the kids,' she added, tagging Heather, Tarek, and her new husband Josh in the post.

Heather then shared her own photo of Brayden, writing that her and Tarek had 'just left little man, he's in pain but he's a strong boy and is getting discharged today.'

Heather then echoed Christina's words by writing: 'We all pulled together as a family during this stressful time. The kids will always be the main priority to all of us.'

She tagged Tarek and Christina in the post, which was later reshared by Christina.

Tarek also credited Christina for taking Braydon to the ER as he posted about the scary ordeal to his Instagram account.

Contentious: Meanwhile, Christina is currently embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her second ex-husband Ant Anstead, 43, who recently filed for full custody of their son Hudson, two, accusing her of putting him at medical risk

Meanwhile, Christina is currently embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her second ex-husband Ant Anstead, 43, who recently filed for full custody of their son Hudson, two, accusing her of putting him at medical risk.

In a recent court filing, Ant - who's currently dating actress Renée Zellweger, 53 - blasted Hall as an unfit mother who only spent a few days a month with their son, using him for social media clout and risking his medical safety, TMZ reported.

In his court filing he claims Christina put their toddler at risk, sending him home with 'an awful sunburn that was so bad it left him crying in pain.'

In another explosive part, Ant says that Christina failed to inform him that her family had gotten COVID and returned Hudson to his care without proper precautions.

The move ended up shutting down production on Zellweger's latest film.

The judge ended up denying Ant's bid for custody, however he will still have the chance to make his case for temporary custody at a hearing in June, according to TMZ.

Christina subsequently defended her parenting skills in a statement, where she blasted her ex for taking their custody issues to court rather than having it 'handled privately.'