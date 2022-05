An increasing number of Americans say that the country has gone too far in accepting the identities of transgender people. Thirty-three percent of Americans say society has gone too far in accepting transgender identities, while 35% say the country has not gone far enough to end discrimination against transgender people. Another 25% say that the country has reached a reasonable balance in how it deals with transgender people, according to the results of an NBC News poll released Sunday.

SOCIETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO