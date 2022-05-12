ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Vanished: 10 of the oldest unsolved missing children cases in Fort Worth and Dallas

By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

More than 350 children from Texas are considered missing, with kidnappings and disappearances going back to the 1950s, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

These 10 children from Fort Worth, Dallas, Arlington and Grand Prairie are among the oldest unsolved disappearances. They each vanished more than 20 years ago.

If you have any information about any of these cases, call 911 or the 24-hour tip line: 800-843-5678. You can also report suspected abuse and other information at missingkids.org .

——

Margarette “Ann” Cuauhtli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEiaK_0fbxfYgd00
Margarette Cuauhtli National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
  • Missing since Oct. 11, 2001
  • Arlington
  • Born: Oct. 25, 1984
  • Age now: 37
  • Race: Asian

Margarette’s photo is shown age-progressed to 26 years. She was last seen at home on Oct. 11, 2001, and has not been seen or heard from since. For years before, the teen had been confiding to friends and some family members about her troubled home life and alleged abuse at the hands of her adoptive father, Gabriel Cuauhtli. The investigation was a twisting trail that ended with a prison sentence but, still no trace of Ann. Read more about the case and hear our podcast here .

Margarette has a scar on her right leg and may wear glasses.

——

Tasha Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGfRn_0fbxfYgd00
Tasha Wright National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
  • Missing since Oct. 14, 1989
  • Dallas
  • Born: March 17, 1979
  • Age now: 43
  • Race: Black

Tasha was last seen wearing an aqua blue shirt, aqua blue shorts and brown slip on sandals. She walked to a neighbor’s apartment in the same complex she lived in and never returned.

——

Emmanuel Birts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfuZE_0fbxfYgd00
Emmanuel Birts National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
  • Missing since Sept. 14, 1989
  • Dallas
  • Born: Aug. 4, 1989
  • Age now: 32
  • Race: Black

Emmanuel’s photo is shown age-progressed to 26 years old. He was last seen on Sept. 14, 1989.

——

Amber Nichole Crum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TB5wZ_0fbxfYgd00
Amber Nichole Crum National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
  • Missing since Dec. 26, 1983
  • Dallas
  • Born: Sep 25, 1981
  • Age now: 40
  • Race: White

Amber’s photo is shown age-progressed to 35 years. She was last seen at 9:45 a.m. on December 26, 1983 in her mother’s boyfriend’s pickup truck in front of McDonald’s Grocery. The boyfriend left Amber in the car while he went to do an errand and when he returned, Amber was gone. She has pierced ears.

——

Mary Trlica, Lisa Wilson & Julie Moseley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTzek_0fbxfYgd00
Left to right: Mary Trlica, Lisa Wilson & Julie Moseley National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

On Dec. 23, 1974, Mary Rachel Trlica, 17; Lisa Renee Wilson, 14; and Julie Moseley, 9, went Christmas shopping at what was then Seminary South Shopping Center, now La Gran Plaza at 4200 South Freeway. Their Oldsmobile was found that evening parked on an upper-level deck near Sears. Searches of lakes in recent years have turned up nothing.

The photo for Mary (born Nov. 15, 1957) is age-progressed to 63 years; Julie (born April 5, 1965) is age-progressed to 56; and Lisa (born Aug. 29, 1960) is age-progressed to 61.

Mary has a chipped upper front tooth and a small scar on her chin. She may also be known as Rachel, or she may go by the last name Arnold. Julie has a small scar under her left eye, a scar on her forehead, and a scar on her calf. Lisa has a scar on her thigh.

——

Melissa Suzanne Highsmith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfvBc_0fbxfYgd00
Melissa Highsmith National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
  • Missing since: Aug. 23, 1971
  • Fort Worth
  • Born: Nov. 6, 1969
  • Age now: 52
  • Race: White

Melissa’s photo has been age-progressed to 51 years. She was last seen at her home on Aug. 23, 1971. A woman who answered an ad for a baby sitter picked up the 21-month-old from her single mother’s south Fort Worth apartment and never brought her back. Melissa has a birthmark on her upper back.

——

Norman Prater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymaLg_0fbxfYgd00
Norman Prater National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
  • Missing since: Jan. 14, 1973
  • Dallas
  • Born: June 6, 1956
  • Age now: 65
  • Race: White

Norman’s photo is shown age-progressed to 55 years. The 16-year-old was last seen leaving his home on Jan. 14, 1973. He said he would be back in a short while but he never returned. Norman has not been seen or heard from since.

——

Joyce Brewer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUZ1l_0fbxfYgd00
Joyce Brewer National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
  • Missing since: Sept. 6, 1970
  • Grand Prairie
  • Born: Jan 24, 1955
  • Age now: 67
  • Race: White

Joyce’s photo is shown age-progressed to 58 years. When she was 15, she was last seen on Sept. 6, 1970. Joyce has a scar on the underside of her left arm, the side of her chest, and her torso.

Comments / 1

