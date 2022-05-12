ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Brooks, 4 other GOP lawmakers

By Jessica Barnett
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse investigators said Thursday that they have issued subpoenas to Rep. Mo Brooks and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. The lawmakers were previously invited to appear voluntarily before the Select Committee because they are believed to have information...

