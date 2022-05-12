ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

Man dead following traffic accident after crash site found nearly 2 weeks later in Alexander City

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTTnx_0fbxfML900

ALABAMA ( WRBL ) – A man has died following a crash near Alexander City. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened on April 30, 2022, but the crash location was not discovered until May 11, 2022.

ALEA officials said Tilon D. Debardelabon, 30, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on April 30, along U.S. 280 east near the 63.6 mile marker, approximately three miles east of Alexander City, in Coosa County.

74-year-old man drowns on West Point Lake

Officials said the 2000 Ford Ranger Debardelabon was driving veered off the roadway, traveled down an embankment and hit a tree, causing the truck to overturn.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist Killed in Downtown Montgomery Crash

Montgomery police are investigating a wreck that killed a man driving a motorcycle downtown. Police say at about 3:50 this morning, they were called to the 700 block of Madison Avenue to investigate a wreck involving the motorcycle and another vehicle. They say the man on the motorcycle was pronounced...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Crenshaw County Woman Killed in Covington County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say a woman from Crenshaw County has been killed in a wreck in Covington County. State troopers say 40-year-old Sherry Nelson of Dozier was killed when the car she was driving was hit by an attachment on a tractor driven by 40-year-old Lance Spears of Andalusia. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One injured in tractor-trailer crash in area of Highway 31, AL-20

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured in a Thursday evening crash in Decatur. Around 9:30 p.m. on May 12, Decatur Police Department officers responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the area of US-31 and AL-20. According to a DPD official, the truck was traveling westbound...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Alexander City, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
City
West Point, AL
Alexander City, AL
Accidents
City
Alexander City, AL
WKRG News 5

2 wrecks stop traffic on I-65 north of Mobile

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.): ALDOT Tweeted that lanes have reopened. CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Northbound traffic on I-65 was at a standstill Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler overturned after crossing the Mobile River. Standstill traffic stretched from the River Delta Marina and across the General WK Wilson Jr. Bridge, according to the ALGO Traffic map. This […]
Troy Messenger

Coffee County traffic fatality claims the life of Enterprise woman

A single-vehicle crash on May 11 claimed the life of an Enterprise woman. The crash, which occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, occurred when a 2003 Acura TL left the roadway and struck several trees on Coffee County Highway 114, approximately eight miles north of Enterprise. Giselle. Burgos-Santiago, 39...
ENTERPRISE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point Lake#Traffic Accident#Alea#Ford#Highway Patrol Division
alabamanews.net

GPS Credited for Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Millbrook

Millbrook police say GPS helped lead to the recovery of a stolen car that was found in Montgomery and to the arrest of the suspected thief. According to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson, the car was stolen Tuesday in the 4100 block of Zeigler Drive. Police say the owner had left her car running while going inside a home to pick up a co-worker.
MILLBROOK, AL
wtvy.com

Coffee County man charged with murder for car crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man involved in a single-vehicle fatality crash has been arrested, according to Coffee County Sheriffs. Investigators say on Thursday, May 12, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division arrested and officially charged Alex Rivera Hernandez, 37, of Enterprise with Murder.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

30-year-old man killed in Coosa County crash

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Coosa County. State troopers said Tilon Debardelabon died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. The crash happened on U.S. 280, near mile marker 63, during the early morning hours of April 30. […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbrc.com

Multiple buildings burned in fire at 22nd Street Ensley and Avenue E

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 11:30 a.m. on May 14, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 22nd Street and Avenue E in Ensley. Multiple buildings were burned in the fire and crews continue to monitor the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this story as details are made available.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Highway 231 in Elmore County reopens after crash cleared

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says U.S. Highway 231 in Elmore County has reopened following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. ALEA said the crash involved two commercial vehicles and happened near Copeland Road, forcing all lanes of Hwy. 231 to close. Additional details surrounding the...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

No injuries in apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters investigated an apartment fire at 121 15th Ave North Friday, May 13, 2022. Crews confirmed the one-story apartments were well-involved. Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt, according to firefighters. Crews were able to get the fire under control. Subscribe to our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTVM

Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An overturned vehicle crash has been cleared on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. at mile marker 61, a mile north of exit 60. All lanes have reopened.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy