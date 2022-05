Twitter has fired two high-profile employees, its head of Consumer Product and head of Revenue, in a shock move.Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck have left the social media company, a person with knowledge of their departure told The Independent.Mr Beykpour, who headed Periscope, Spaces, and Fleets during his seven-year tenure at the social media company, was fired by current chief executive Parag Agrawal while on paternity leave.In an email to staff, Mr Agrawal said that changes were happening to Twitter - some that were in their control, and others that were not. He added that these changes would be...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO