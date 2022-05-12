ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omak, WA

Driver busted with SUV hanging out of U-Haul

By Darcie Loreno
By Darcie Loreno
 3 days ago

OMAK, Wa. (WJW) — Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said he’s seen a lot of improperly secured loads in eastern Washington — but nothing like what he witnessed on the road Sunday.

According to Bryant, at about 5:10 p.m., a driver was pulled over and cited after being seen hauling an SUV in a U-Haul trailer. The vehicle was hanging out of the back of the trailer, secured with some type of strap.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmOav_0fbxf2ls00
    (Photo Credit: Washington State Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1tWG_0fbxf2ls00
    (Photo Credit: Washington State Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Spu4z_0fbxf2ls00
    (Photo Credit: Washington State Patrol)

According to Bryant, the driver was cited for failure to secure a load and was fined $139.

The driver’s license was also suspended, and they had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear for a court date for another charge of driving while license is suspended.

Bryant said according to U-Haul, the rental was long overdue and was nearly reported as stolen before it was stopped. Both the trailer and the SUV, which was not in working order, were impounded.

“Any time a WSP Trooper sees a potentially unsafe situation on public roadways, a Trooper will investigate. We have seen a lot of improperly secured loads, especially in eastern Washington,” said Bryant. “I have not seen or heard of anything like this before.”

Pedestrian hit, killed along Ohio roadway

