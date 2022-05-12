ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Slammiversary 2012, which included the following:. * TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Sting. *...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

WWE Hall of Famer will make in-ring return in AEW

Sixteen-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is returning to the ring as manager to the FTR in AEW. Ric Flair was last seen wrestling in a ring back in 2011 in a match against Sting on TNA. For WWE fans, his “real” final in-ring performance was his iconic retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that the 16-time world champion is gearing up once again, training to wrestle for the first time in over a decade:
WWE
411mania.com

Wardlow Says Man of Steel Shot During Recent AEW Dynamite Wasn’t Planned

During a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow was led to the ring in handcuffs with security on either side of him. Wardlow himself, among others, compared the shot to a still from the movie Man of Steel, where Superman voluntarily wears handcuffs to a meeting even though he could easily escape them. In an interview with Josh Martinez (via Fightful, “Mr. Mayhem” said that the shot wasn’t planned.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: RK-Bro vs. The Usos winner-take-all tag team championship match set for next week

The Raw and SmackDown tag team titles will finally be unified. The Usos accepted the challenge presented by RK-Bro on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso was originally scheduled for WrestleMania Backlash. A six-man tag team match also featuring Drew McIntyre and undisputed world champion Roman Reigns put the winners take all match on ice. RK-Bro campaigned for the two-on-two match on Monday Night Raw but did not wait around for an answer. The Raw tag team champions crossed the line into Bloodline territory to get an answer out of The Usos.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Aries
Person
Kid Kash
Person
Gail Kim
Person
Bobby Roode
Person
Jay White
Person
James Storm
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Sting
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
Person
Samoa Joe
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.11.22

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals: Adam Cole (14-2) vs. Dax Harwood (42-14) I have been vocal on Twitter about my thoughts that Dax Harwood should win the entire tournament. Dr. Martha Hart was in the crowd. Anyway, we’ve got a Shawn Michaels guy against a Bret Hart guy in a tournament dedicated to Owen Hart. That played into this as Dax was all business while Cole was arrogant, flashy, and taunted. Cole was also more aggressive, taking things outside and throwing Dax into the steel steps. Cole held serve through a commercial break with Dax having to fight from beneath. Returning, the crowd was split and the guys went into an exchange of German suplexes. Cole went way into the HBK bag by tuning up the band for Sweet Chin Music though Dax prevented it. Dax wrestled the smarter match throughout while Cole could snap off a big move to turn the tide, which continued down the stretch. After Dax survived a near countout, Cole garnered boos by applying the Sharpshooter and Dax fought hard but had to tap at the 15:34 mark. A really good match though the outcome is disappointing. It’s the expected route and I think Dax as the underdog making it to the finals would’ve been ideal. Even if he lost at that point. Ah, well, I guess Cole needs a win after losing to Hangman twice though I’d have liked him to struggle at least a bit more before turning it around. [***½]
WWE
411mania.com

Montez Ford on Buying Wife Bianca Belair a Boat for Her Birthday

– During a recent interview with Corey Graves for WWE After the Bell, Montez Ford of The Street Profits spoke about how proud he is of his wife’s success, buying a boat for her birthday, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Montez Ford on Bianca Belair’s success:...
WWE
411mania.com

Dark Match Result From Before WWE Smackdown

A new report revealed the results of the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Los Lotharios defeated the Viking Raiders for the live crowd before the show began airing. The finish came when Angel pinned Erik. You can see our coverage of tonight’s WWE...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Axs Tv#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Aj Styles Kurt Angle#Devon#Impact World#Alisha Edwards
411mania.com

NJPW on AXS Rating Spikes To Three-Month High, Viewership Jumps Big

NJPW on AXS saw a major boost in the ratings this week, jumping to the best number since late February. According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 74,000 viewers. The demo rating is the first time that the show did above a 0.01 in eleven weeks, with the last 0.02 demo rating coming at the February 24th episode. In addition, the total audience was the best number since the March 24th episode brought in 84,000 viewers.
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s AEW Rampage. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs live next Wednesday from Houston, Texas on TBS:. * Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita. CM Punk on Commentary. * Owen Hart...
HOUSTON, TX
411mania.com

WWE News: Paul Heyman Comments on Viral Video of Roman Reigns Impersonation, Raquel Rodriguez Trends on Twitter

A video has been making the rounds of four four Nigerian fans impersonating The Bloodline’s entrance, and Paul Heyman took to social media to comment. As you can see below, actor/comedian Chukwudike Akuwudike’s brother shared a video to TikTok of the four siblings doing the Smackdown stable’s entrance. Heyman made note of the video and shared it on Twitter, writing:
WWE
411mania.com

Old Impact Wrestling Team Returned At Today’s TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that the Aces & Eights’ team of Wes Brisco and Garett Bischoff returned at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV taping in Florida. They were led to the ring by D’Lo Brown for a tag match with Honor No More’s Vincent and Kenny King. Honor No More previously attacked Brown months ago after the Hard to Kill PPV.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Recent Producer Tryouts In WWE, Note On Match Nixed From Main Event

Fightful Select reports that Ariya Daivari and Joe Hennig both had tryouts as producers with the WWE at this week’s TV tapings. Hennig was not listed among the producers at this week’s RAW but was part of the Smackdown tapings. Daivari worked RAW on his own after a month of working with veteran producers, which is usually the case for producer tryouts. He produced the Main Event match between Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews on his own. He was later working with a veteran again for Smackdown.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE to Have Major Presence at FOX & NBCUniversal Upfront Presentations Next Week

– Deadline reports taht WWE is expected to have a significant presence next week for the FOX and NBCUniversal upfront presentations scheduled for Monday, May 16. These will be the first in-person upfront presentations since 2019. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Miz & Mrs. star The Miz are...
WWE
411mania.com

Wardlow Reveals Jeff Hardy’s Reaction To When He Used A Swanton Bomb

AEW star Wardlow was recently interviewed on the Superstar Crossover podcast, during which he talked about one of his idols, Jeff Hardy and using his finishing move the Swanton Bomb. Check out what he had to say below: (per Wrestling Inc.):. “So the only one so — oh, so Jeff...
WWE
411mania.com

Highspots Wrestling Network Adds NEW Flippin’ Out, Jeff Jarrett: The Chosen One

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including Northeast Wrestling’s Flippin’ Out, Jeff Jarrett: The Chosen One, and more. You can check out the updated Highspots listing below:. Northeast Wrestling: Flippin’ Out (NEW Arena – Bethany, CT – 5/7/22)...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Star Dante Martin Announced For Battle Slam: Fight For ATL

AEW star Dante Martin will appear at the upcoming Battle Slam: Fight For ATL event on June 12. Battle Slam combines the world of pro wrestling and hip hop. Martin also joins Tasha Steelz at the event. The first-ever Battle Slam was hosted on April 24. Check out the announcement from Battle Slam below:
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy