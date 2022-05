Charli XCX has had a complicated relationship with stardom across her 14 years navigating pop’s treacherous straits. To her fans, she is a goddess, walking on water. As the singer kicks off the latest leg of her post-lockdown tour in a Dublin sweatbox, the sense is less of an artist connecting with their audience than of a deity descending from on high.It really is quite a calumny. Every throwaway utterance, costume change and robotic dance movie – she is accompanied by a duo of voguishly scrawny backing hoofers – elicits screams, swoons and camera flashes (and that’s just...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO