French prosecutors probe death linked to E. coli at Nestle pizza plant

 3 days ago
Buitoni frozen pizzas, part of the Nestle portfolio, are pictured in a shop at the company headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French prosecutors have launched a preliminary criminal investigation after E. coli infections linked to a pizza factory for Nestle's (NESN.S) Buitoni brand could have led to the death of one person.

An investigation was opened on Thursday on charges of the involuntary manslaughter of one person, the injuring of 14 others and breaches of food safety requirements, a spokesperson for the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Nestle France was not immediately available for comment.

"The managers of Nestle and Buitoni must be brought to justice and it would be intolerable to sweep this affair under the carpet," said Pierre de Buisson, one of the lawyers of the victims families.

Children who ate the contaminated pizza have suffered brain, heart and lung injuries, he added without specifying details.

Sante Publique France, a health ministry body which investigated the outbreak, said on May 10 that in total, 56 E.coli cases were confirmed, with almost all of the victims aged between one and 17 years.

Escherichia coli, or E.coli bacteria, normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Although many strains of the bacteria are harmless, certain strains can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

Italy's Buitoni, which produces noodles, ready-made pasta sauces and pizzas and was acquired by Swiss food behemoth Nestle in the 1980s, issued a recall of it's Fraich'Up pizza line after the first E. coli cases were detected in March.

"To date, the origin of the bacteria present in the Fraich'Up pizza are still unknown", Buitoni said in a statement posted on the brand's French website.

Former employees of the pizza plant where the cases emerged told French media about catastrophic hygiene conditions.

"You go out with your shoes to smoke and you come back (to the factory floor) with them. People didn't wash their hands," one ex-staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, was cited as saying by France's Liberation newspaper.

France's RMC and BFM radio on Thursday first reported the news of the investigation.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Franklin Paul, Barbara Lewis and Bernard Orr

IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Patient complaints of illnesses after eating Lucky Charms top 550

More people have been added to the patient list in an outbreak of “adverse events” linked to dry cereal, according to the FDA. The agency is now reporting 555 complaints of what it is describing as “adverse events” after eating un unnamed dry cereal. Although the cereal is not identified in the Food and Drug Administration’s outbreak update, a spokesperson has confirmed to Food Safety News that it is investigating complaints about Lucky Charms breakfast cereal.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

China records Salmonella outbreak from contaminated water

A waterborne typhoid fever outbreak sickened more than 20 people in China earlier this year. The outbreak involved 23 patients in an apartment in Changping District in Beijing and was caused by extensively drug-resistant (XDR) Salmonella Typhi through a polluted water supply. It was the first report of a waterborne...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Cheese Recall Issued

A popular cheese has been recalled after it was found to pose a "possible health risk" to consumers. On April 22, Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd issued a voluntary recall of Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese due to an undeclared allergen. The recall was issued after it was discovered the product may contain egg, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Two strains of Omicron from South Africa are labelled ‘variants of concern’ by European health officials

Two strains of Omicron have been labelled “variants of concern” that could dominate this summer, health officials warned. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a report that variants BA.4 and BA.5 could lead to soaring Covid cases across the continent risking additional pressures on hospitals and ICU departments in a matter of weeks and months. It added that countries should remain vigilant for signs that new variants are emerging.The warning comes as nations across the continent attempt to live with minimal restrictions and enjoy summer holidays across Europe. ECDC also advised that people over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
