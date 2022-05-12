ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, OH

Mayfield Village PD catches pig hamming it up on Wilson Mills

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
A small pig wanted to make sure police officers from the Mayfield Village Police Department did not have a boar-ing shift on Thursday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., a pig was found running a slop sign in Mayfield Village on Wilson Mills Road, just east of SOM Center Road. “Sow, what’s up?” we can imagine the officers said.

Chief Paul Matias of the Mayfield Village Police Department said the pig, who was perfectly content to run hog-wild, was not totally thrilled when officers tried to catch it and bring it back to its owners. Who were those owners? The pig kept its trap shut and refused to squeal.

Bodycam video shows some of the interaction between the officers and the pig.

Eventually, the pig was safely caught. Hours later, Matias said officers located the owner, and the pig is back home.

It now has quite a tail to tell.

