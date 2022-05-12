A small pig wanted to make sure police officers from the Mayfield Village Police Department did not have a boar-ing shift on Thursday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., a pig was found running a slop sign in Mayfield Village on Wilson Mills Road, just east of SOM Center Road. “Sow, what’s up?” we can imagine the officers said.

Chief Paul Matias of the Mayfield Village Police Department said the pig, who was perfectly content to run hog-wild, was not totally thrilled when officers tried to catch it and bring it back to its owners. Who were those owners? The pig kept its trap shut and refused to squeal.

Bodycam video shows some of the interaction between the officers and the pig.

Mayfield Village PD catches pig hamming it up on Wilson Mills

Eventually, the pig was safely caught. Hours later, Matias said officers located the owner, and the pig is back home.

It now has quite a tail to tell.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.