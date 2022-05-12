ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US casinos had best month ever in March, winning $5.3B

By Associated Press, KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
Inflation may be soaring, supply chains are snarled and the coronavirus just won't go away. But America's casinos are humming right along, recording the best month in their history in March.

The gambling industry's national trade group reported Wednesday that the country's commercial casinos won more than $5.3 billion from gamblers in March. That's their best single-month total ever.

The previous record month was July 2021 at $4.92 billion.

News of the record-setting month comes as the American Gaming Association reported that "2021 marked a record-setting recovery for the commercial gaming industry after COVID-19 drove industry revenue to all-time lows in 2020."

The Las Vegas Strip was the top revenue location in 2021, with $7.05 billion in profits recorded.

The numbers don't include tribal casinos, which report their income separately. They're expected to report similarly positive results later this year.

