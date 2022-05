WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers have charged Reginald Gray in connection to the Hanes Mall shooting on Tuesday. Officers said Gray got into an argument with another male inside of the mall. They said both men started shooting at each other and Gray was shot in the arm. He was arrested after being released from the hospital. Gray was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Officers are still looking for the other suspect.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO