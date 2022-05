Pete Davidson can take a joke. The “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, poked fun of the fact that Kanye West once accused him of having AIDS during his standup show for “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl” on Thursday, according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet reported that Davidson joked that he believed West, 44, when he said he had the deadly virus because the billionaire rapper is “a genius.” He also reportedly quipped in his set about how being humiliated is “weird when you can’t do anything about it.” In January, sources alleged to Page Six that West had been...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO