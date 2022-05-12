ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6tZa_0fbxb3nR00
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. In the latest sign of turmoil inside Twitter amid Elon Musk's planned buyout of the company, a Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years. In a series of tweets Thursday, May 12, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.” (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Twitter fired two of its top managers Thursday, the latest sign of internal turmoil amid Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s planned buyout of the company.

One Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years. In a series of tweets Thursday, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.”

Bruce Falck, Twitter’s revenue and product lead, was also fired, according to a tweet that has since been deleted. His Twitter bio now says “unemployed.”

“I dedicate this Tweet to those engineers and thank you ALL for the opportunity to serve alongside you. It’s been awesome. There is a lot more to do so get back to work, I can’t wait to see what you build,” Falck tweeted.

Twitter confirmed both departures and said the company is pausing most hiring and except for business critical roles. In addition, it said in a statement, “we are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient.”

Beykpour was the general manager of consumer Twitter, leading design, research, product, engineering and customer service and operations teams, according to his Twitter bio. A co-founder of the live streaming app Periscope, Beykpour joined Twitter when the social media company bought his startup in 2015.

“I hope and expect that Twitter’s best days are still ahead of it. Twitter is one of the most important, unique and impactful products in the world. With the right nurturing and stewardship, that impact will only grow,” he said on Twitter.

Beykpour did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

In a memo sent to employees and confirmed by Twitter, Agrawal said Twitter has not hit growth and revenue milestones after the company began to invest “aggressively” to expand its user base and revenue.

Shares of San Francisco-based Twitter slipped 86 cents to $45.23 midday Thursday, more than 20% below Musk’s offer price of $54.20 per share.

___

This article has been updated to correct Musk’s offer price for Twitter to $54.20 per share, not $45.20 per share, and to correct the day of the firings, which happened on Thursday, not Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk says he will hand Twitter over to YouTube star MrBeast if he ‘dies’

Elon Musk has jokingly revealed who he will hand over control of Twitter to should he “die under mysterious circumstances”.The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder has sent several cryptic tweets since purchasing the social media site on 25 April for approximately $44bn (£34.5bn).One, which arrived on Monday (9 May), read: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”In response, YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, wrote: "If that happens can I have Twitter.” Musk simply – and saeemingly jokingly – replied: “OK.”MrBeast is kown for his intense YouTube videos in which he performs elaborate and...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Rhode Island teacher is under fire after boasting that he taught his students Elon Musk's Twitter buyout was 'the worst thing ever' because 'wealthy elites shouldn't be given these types of opportunities'

A Rhode Island teacher has come under fire after he bragged about telling several of his classes that Elon Musk's buyout of social media giant Twitter was 'the worst thing that could have happened'. Enrique Sanchez, who teaches at Central High School in Providence but is also running as a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
The Verge

A court just blew up internet law because it thinks YouTube isn’t a website

Yesterday the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decided in favor of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a lawsuit over HB 20, a bizarre law effectively banning many apps and websites from moderating posts by Texas residents. The court granted Paxton a stay on an earlier ruling to block the law, letting HB 20 go into effect immediately while the rest of the case proceeds. The decision was handed down without explanation. But court-watchers weren’t necessarily surprised because it followed an equally bizarre hearing earlier this week — one that should alarm almost anyone who runs a website. And without intervention from another court, it’s going to put social networks that operate in Texas at legal risk.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk news - live: Tesla CEO says Democratic party ‘hijacked by extremists’

Elon Musk has sold nearly $8.5bn worth of Tesla stock, which could be used to finance his takeover of Twitter.Mr Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private before the end of October.The board announced it had reached a deal with Mr Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.Mr Musk will likely make some significant changes to the...
Reuters

Musk says $44 bln Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

May 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) was "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

896K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy