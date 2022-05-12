Watkins Glen Man Accused of Shooting at Car in Road Rage Incident

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office shared that Luis Berrios, 24, died from his injuries after being hit by a white SUV on May 5. The sheriff’s office also says that interviews and an extensive neighborhood canvas revealed the driver of the white SUV as 18-year-old Lyndon McMullen. An arrest warrant has been issued for McMullen for charges of murder in the second degree and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO