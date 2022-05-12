ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Watkins Glen Man Accused of Shooting at Car in Road Rage Incident

By Lucas Day
 3 days ago
A road rage incident in Schuyler County has landed a Watkins Glen man in trouble with the law. 30-year-old...

FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Teen Stabs Man, Sends Him to Hospital

A stabbing in Cayuga County has led to the arrest of a 17 year old. State Police say they responded to Bonta Bridge Road in Meridian around 10:45p, Friday where an investigation found a group of teens got into an altercation with Sean Broadwell and his brother. The 17 year old suspect then took out a large knife and struck Broadwell, causing a large laceration.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Arrested After Fight in Town of Canandaigua

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the Thursday arrest of Anthony Curran in the Town of Canandaigua in connection to a May 2nd Incident. It is alleged that Curran and Randolph Allie punched and kicked another man at Candlewood Apartments. Allie was arrested later at the Ontario County Jail where he was being held on separate charges.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
nyspnews.com

Franklinville man arrested for attempted murder

On May 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Machias arrested Craig J. Bubak, 19 of Franklinville, NY for one count each of Attempted Murder 2nd, Attempted Assault 1st and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. On May 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Machias were dispatched to a menacing complaint...
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
Schuyler County, NY
Crime & Safety
Watkins Glen, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Schuyler County, NY
City
Watkins Glen, NY
News 8 WROC

Troopers charge man with drugs, weapon possession during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Troopers with New York State Police pulled over a vehicle after noticing the driver the passenger were not wearing their seat belts Friday evening in Rochester on Hollenbeck Street. Troopers spoke to the driver and passenger, Brandon Statham, of Rochester. NYSP said neither occupants had a driver’s license and were asked […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police: Runaway teens charged for carjacking elderly people

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police say two runaways from an Irondequoit group home are behind two crimes involving elderly people. The first happened on Tuesday in the parking lot outside Marshall's on Greece Ridge Center Drive. Police say a 72-year-old woman was knocked down and her car was...
GREECE, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man dies after serious motorcycle crash

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Tioga County Sheriff’s said that Brandon Burnham, 24, died from injuries in the May 12 crash. Deputies responded to the crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on State […]
BARTON, NY
informnny.com

Woman arrested after stabbing at Stewart’s Shops

SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police made a quick arrest a Stewart’s Shops convenience store in New York on Thursday night. According to NYSP, on May 12 around 8 p.m., an investigator walked into a Stewarts on State Route 12 in the village of Sherburne when he saw a physical fight between a man and a woman.
SHERBURNE, NY
localsyr.com

24-year-old dies after hit and run, police issue arrest warrant

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office shared that Luis Berrios, 24, died from his injuries after being hit by a white SUV on May 5. The sheriff’s office also says that interviews and an extensive neighborhood canvas revealed the driver of the white SUV as 18-year-old Lyndon McMullen. An arrest warrant has been issued for McMullen for charges of murder in the second degree and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Driver arrested for DUI after Thursday evening accident

One person is arrested after crashing their car into a pole in Millcreek Township. The accident happened in the 5900 block of Peach Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 12. According to Millcreek Police, the driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. No one was injured in the crash and the […]
ERIE, PA
News 8 WROC

Man stabbed during altercation on Copeland St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a stabbing Friday evening on Copeland Street near Bay Street in Rochester. A 30-year-old man reported that he became involved in a fight between two other people. According to the RPD, at some point during the physical altercation, the man suffered a minor stab […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Driver runs red light and hits school bus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A crash involving a school bus shut down traffic at the intersection of Park Avenue and South Goodman Street late Friday afternoon. Police say it appears a driver ran a red light and hit the school bus, but there were no students on board. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Physical Altercation With 76-Year Old Landlord

A 30-year-old Penn Yan man was charged with a felony count of attempted assault following the report of a physical altercation that occurred on Clinton Street in the village. Edward Judy allegedly verbally threatened, physically menaced, and attempted to strike the property’s 76-year-old landlord after he was ordered off the property. Police say since the victim is over 65 years old and Judy is more than 10-years younger, he was charged with a felony.
PENN YAN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida police report arrests

The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests. • Terry A. Wallace, 55, of Oneida, was charged on May 6 with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony. • Robert R. Klein, 34, of Oneida, was ticketed on May 7 for seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance. • John...
ONEIDA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Resident Accused of Interfering With Police Investigation

A Seneca Falls resident was arrested Friday morning on obstructing governmental administration charges. Police were initially called to Fall Street for a disorderly person causing property damage. As police were investigating the incident, Tria Backman-Lowe approached officers and allegedly began to intervene. Her actions prevented police from continuing their investigation. Backman-Lowe is accused of refusing to comply with lawful orders and was subsequently arrested.
SENECA FALLS, NY
