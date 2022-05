Dennis Duebner, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend died May 10, 2022 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. He was 86. Denny was born on August 31, 1935 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Delilah and Harold Duebner. As a grade schooler, he loved to play softball and basketball with his friends even in the snow and cold. He attended Lincoln High School where he excelled at playing tennis on three Fox River Valley championship teams and served as Senior Class President. He graduated with a degree in marketing from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1957.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO