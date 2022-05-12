ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gabriel Jesus 'wants to stay in the Premier League amid transfer links to Arsenal, with Manchester City wanting a £40-50m fee for the Brazilian striker' after Erling Haaland's arrival

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Gabriel Jesus wants to remain in the Premier League, according to his agent, amid transfer links to Arsenal.

The Manchester City striker's contract at the Etihad runs out in 2023, meaning the reigning champions could sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer the year after.

And as reported by the Sun, Jesus is set to reject any interest from foreign clubs because he wants to stay in the English top-flight - marking a boost for Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus reportedly wants to remain in the Premier League amid transfer links to Arsenal
The Man City striker's first-team prospects look limited after the club signed Erling Haaland

The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions this season, with 95 in 234 across his City career, but his first-team prospects look limited after the £51m acquisition of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

His agent Marcelo Pettinati has confirmed there is interest from Arsenal and boss Mikel Arteta, whose only two strikers in Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract this summer, and the two camps have held positive talks.

City are believed to want around £40-50m, with several European giants from Germany, Spain and Italy also reportedly keen - but news of Jesus' Premier League ambitions come as a blow to them.

City's Premier League rivals Arsenal, managed by Citizens boss Pep Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta (left), look to be frontrunners for the 25-year-old Brazilian's signature

His agents told the Sun they view the division as the 'NBA of football', and have previously showed support for Arteta's project in north London.

The Spaniard knows Jesus from his time as assistant manager to City boss Pep Guardiola between 2016 and 2019, which could help persuade the 54-cap international to move.

The Gunners are thought to be the only side in the division to be in the race for Jesus, marking them as favourites to secure his signature if they can stump up the cash.

