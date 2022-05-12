ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Marijuana edibles send students to hospital at same school where kindergartner brought margaritas

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpHDB_0fbxZ4fu00

LIVONIA, Mich. — Police in Michigan are investigating after a student allegedly brought THC gummies to school and gave them to a classmate.

Krystle Morton has two children who attend Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, and told WDIV that she received a call on Tuesday saying her son had eaten a marijuana gummy at school.

“I automatically started crying, and I was like hyperventilating,” Morton told WDIV.

Morton told the station she later learned that an 11-year-old brought the gummies and split them with her son.

“He was feeling funny. That’s all he kept saying (was that) he felt funny,” Morton told WJBK. “To know that my child had, has this in his system makes me angry. Devastated.”

The Detroit News obtained a letter the school sent home to parents, which said that “A student brought in a banned item and shared it with a classmate. While student privacy rights prevent me from sharing specific details, what I can share is that the safety and well-being of our school community remains our highest priority. The student involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

Both fifth graders were taken to the hospital and released, WJBK reported.

Livonia police told WJBK they are investigating to determine where the drugs came from.

Last month, a kindergartner at the same school brought a ready-to-drink bottle of Jose Cuervo margarita mix to the school, where several students took sips of the beverage, as we reported at the time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mother of former fire commissioner devoted to family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Buffalo’s former commissioner was identified as one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket Saturday afternoon. Garnell Whitfield confirmed that his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, died in the mass shooting in western New York, WKBW-TV reported. Buffalo police have not officially listed the names of the victims.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Livonia, MI
Lifestyle
Livonia, MI
Education
City
Livonia, MI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Recall alert: Skittles, Life Savers, Starburst gummies recalled after metal strands found

The manufacturer of gummies products for Skittles, Life Savers and Starburst announced a voluntary recall over reports of thin metal strands found inside bags. In a news release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said that Mars Wrigley Confectionery LLC ordered the recall in the U.S. and Canada because the metal strands were either embedded in the candies or loose in the bags in which they were contained.
FOOD SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, authorities said. Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma author visits Tulsa third grade students

TULSA, Okla. — This week, third-grade students at every Tulsa Public Schools elementary school were given a free children’s book, the school district announced. Opal’s Greenwood Oasis was written by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Quaryash Ali Lansana. Opal’s Greenwood Oasis gives readers a look at the thriving Greenwood...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Margaritas#Kindergartner#Marijuana#Hospital#Grand River Academy#Wdiv#Wjbk#The Detroit News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Parents of supermarket shooting suspect interviewed by feds

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Federal agents interviewed the parents of the teenager accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy