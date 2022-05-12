ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Star of ‘The Bear Whisperer’ accused of illegal bear kill

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who stars on a TV show called “The Bear Whisperer” has been accused of illegally killing a black bear in Alaska’s Kenai Fjords National Park and lying about where it was killed.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed misdemeanor charges last Friday against Harvey Neil Anthony of Maine and Nature Productions Inc. Anthony goes by the name of Blaine Anthony in the television series he also produces, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

An online court records system did not show an attorney listed for Anthony. There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment sent to Nature Productions Inc. on Thursday by The Associated Press. The charging documents said Anthony is the company’s sole shareholder.

Hunting is prohibited in the park, which is at the edge of the Kenai Peninsula. Black bears, brown bears, mountain goats and moose are among the wildlife found in the park.

Prosecutors alleged that Anthony and Nature Productions Inc. used footage from hunting trips in 2015 and 2017 in episodes of the show, “including footage of two black bear kills within the Kenai Fjords National Park.”

The charges are related to a 2017 incident in which prosecutors allege Anthony shot and killed a black bear inside the park. The charging documents said he falsely reported where the bear was killed.

The documents said Anthony participated in at least eight black bear hunting trips on and around the Kenai Peninsula between 2011 and 2019 and was accompanied on the trips by a film crew on a boat operated by a person identified only as a resident of Alaska.

A virtual arraignment hearing is scheduled for next month.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that “The Bear Whisperer” first aired in 2011 and is a hunting show that focuses on Anthony’s interactions with animals. A website for the show said it was “under construction.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said. Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon following the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Hunting#Brown Bears#Black Bear#Ap#Nature Productions Inc#The Anchorage Daily News#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Two people were killed and three more were taken to a hospital with injuries after a shooting Sunday at a bustling Houston flea market, authorities. The shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He said no “innocent bystanders” were injured.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Florida bridge plane crash killed 1 on board, police say

MIAMI (AP) — One of the three people aboard a small plane died when it crashed onto a bridge near Miami this weekend, police said. The aircraft lost power Saturday shortly after takeoff, coming down on the bridge and striking an SUV, then bursting into flames. The two other people on the plane were taken to a trauma center, while a woman and two toddlers in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Miami-Dade Police.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Man dies after touching subway’s high voltage rail

BOSTON (AP) — A man who touched a high voltage rail at a Boston subway station Saturday night has died, according to police. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, fell onto the tracks at the Park Street subway stop downtown and touched the third rail that powers the trains at around 10:15 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

896K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy