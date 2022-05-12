New Mexico partners to offer free meal sites for those affected by wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With wildfires displacing thousands of people across New Mexico , the state has coordinated with national and local partners to coordinate sites in northern New Mexico that will provide hot meals to all people who show up.

Beginning Thursday May 12, lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the following sites, no questions asked:

Taos County Economic Development Corporation (TCEDC) – 1021 Salazar Rd., Taos, NM 87571 (lunch only)

Juan I. Gonzales Agricultural Center – 202 Chamisa Rd., Taos, NM 87571

Eagle Nest Senior Center – 74 N. Tomboy Drive, Eagle Nest, NM 87118

Raton Community Center – 901 S. 3rd Street, Raton, NM 87740

Red River Convention Center – 101 W. River Street, Red River 87558

Anyone interested in volunteering to help communities impacted by wildfires can sign up at Taos Connects . For more information about shelter and food resources, call the Fire Resource Hotline at 1-800-432-2080.

