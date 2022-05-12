ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos County, NM

New Mexico partners to offer free meal sites for those affected by wildfires

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With wildfires displacing thousands of people across New Mexico , the state has coordinated with national and local partners to coordinate sites in northern New Mexico that will provide hot meals to all people who show up.

More New Mexicans evacuate as Calf Canyon Hermits Peak fire grows

Beginning Thursday May 12, lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the following sites, no questions asked:

  • Taos County Economic Development Corporation (TCEDC) – 1021 Salazar Rd., Taos, NM 87571 (lunch only)
  • Juan I. Gonzales Agricultural Center – 202 Chamisa Rd., Taos, NM 87571
  • Eagle Nest Senior Center – 74 N. Tomboy Drive, Eagle Nest, NM 87118
  • Raton Community Center – 901 S. 3rd Street, Raton, NM 87740
  • Red River Convention Center – 101 W. River Street, Red River 87558

Anyone interested in volunteering to help communities impacted by wildfires can sign up at Taos Connects . For more information about shelter and food resources, call the Fire Resource Hotline at 1-800-432-2080.

