A Roseburg man was charged with fourth-degree assault and harassment on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:00 p.m. a victim was serving a man an eviction notice in the 200 block of Northeast Club Avenue, north of Roseburg. While the victim was speaking to the suspect, the suspect reportedly grabbed the victim around the neck and punched him in the face. The victim had swelling on his right eye and his right knee was swelling due to going to the ground during the fight.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO