American Pickers Coming to New York

The New York Lottery has resumed Mega Millions of payouts in New York at Lottery retailers. The Lottery will provide additional information as to when tickets may be cashed at New York Lottery Customer Service Centers and video lottery facilities. Due to human error relating to the May 10th Mega Millions draw, the New York Lottery paid a total of $5,538 to players who presented tickets with the incorrect winning number to retailers before approximately 10 a.m. on May 11th. This payment was recouped automatically via a Lottery account for uncashed tickets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO