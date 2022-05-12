COVID-19 hits Pierce County jail inmates. New bookings have been limited

For almost a month, a COVID-19 outbreak at the Pierce County Corrections Bureau has restricted inmates and booking.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department runs the jail in downtown Tacoma and confirmed the outbreak. Spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the first case of the coronavirus occurred on April 16. Since then, 25 inmates have tested positive.

As of April 11, 13 inmates remain positive, and 295 have been exposed and are quarantined. Those who have tested positive have been isolated, and those who were exposed with no symptoms are quarantined separate from the rest of the jail population, Moss said.

Of the 833 inmates, 245 are partially or fully vaccinated and 69 have received booster shots. Masks are still required for inmates and staff.

“Inmates can request to be vaccinated or receive their booster at any time,” Moss said. “We also provide and encourage COVID testing.”

This is the jail’s second reported COVID-19 outbreak. The News Tribune previously reported an outbreak in August 2021 that left about 30 percent of inmates quarantined.

All inmates are limited in their daily activities and where they can go in the jail.

“Inmates movement is kept to a minimum to avoid contacting too many people and help minimize any potential spread of the virus,” Moss said.

The jail has limited capacity to meet social distancing requirements, so some arrests don’t result in confinement. The jail normally can hold 1,300 inmates.

Those arrested on suspicion of Class A felonies, felonies against another person, domestic violence, burglaries, theft and driving while intoxicated will continue to be booked into jail.