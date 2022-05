All Systems Go for Oaks Heroine Secret Oath in Preakness Stakes. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has been a modern-day trendsetter in many ways, including his successes with running fillies and mares against males in some of America’s biggest dirt races. Among them are champions Winning Colors, Lady’s Secret, Serena’s Song, Althea and Life’s Magic. He’d like to make Briland Farm’s Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Secret Oath an Eclipse Award winner as well and believes running in the 1 3/16-mile Preakness Stakes (G1) could be an important step.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO