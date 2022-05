Bitcoin has crashed. Again. The cryptocurrency is down more than 50 per cent from the all-time high it experienced just six months ago, with investors fearing that the collapse could be even more severe if a key resistance level is breached in the coming days.But whichever way it goes from here in the short term, history suggests that it will not be down forever. The death of bitcoin has already been pronounced by the media more than 400 times, according to one site that tracks its obituaries, most recently in a piece in the Spectator titled ‘Crypto is dead’.“Cryptocurrencies...

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO