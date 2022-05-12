ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

PHOTOS: Crews on Alabama Coast Studying Remains of Last Slave Ship

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crew working on the Alabama coast is assessing the remains of the last slave ship known to have landed in the United States, more than 160...

www.alabamanews.net

WRBL News 3

Alabama man linked to 1988 killing of 6th grader through DNA

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 74-year-old Alabama man was linked to the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts through DNA evidence. Marvin C. McClendon Jr. was held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay was entered on his […]
LAWRENCE, MA
TMZ.com

Alabama Escape 911 Audio from Vicky White, Blames Casey White for Capture

Vicky White urged prison escapee Casey White to flee as cops caught up to the couple ... blaming their inevitable capture on his decision to stay in a local motel. In new 911 audio from the police pursuit that ended in a car crash and the jailhouse lovebirds getting caught, you hear Vicky initially tell Casey to "get out and run."
EVANSVILLE, IN
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WEAR

Alabama man missing for 12 days found dead in crash on highway

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An Alabama man who was reported missing was found dead Wednesday from an apparent crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said 30-year-old Tilon Debardelabon and his pickup truck were last seen on April 30, which led to the missing report being made. Debardelabon's family told Channel 3 on May 4 that he planned to visit a friend in Pensacola.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama hospitals were just ranked for safety: See how yours fared

A new ranking of hospital safety scores has been released, reflecting how well medical facilities across the country protect patients from mistakes, accidents, injuries and infections. Leapfrog, a non-profit organization that monitors hospital safety, released its latest rankings this week. More than 3,000 hospitals nationwide were included in the ranking...
