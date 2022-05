Hanson police are searching for a “suspicious” man they say approached children on Saturday morning, offered them toys and instructed them to “just get in” to his van. Chief Michael Mikschs said police were dispatched to 500 Whitman St. where a caller reported that his son and friend, both under the age of 12, were approached by a white man with a short buzz-cut haircut and glasses believed to be between the age of 35 and 40 years old.

HANSON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO